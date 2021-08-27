Two more Yuba-Sutter area residents died due to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the number of deaths for the two counties to 170 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the deaths was a Yuba County resident in their early 70s who was unvaccinated. The other was a Sutter County resident in their early 90s who was partially vaccinated.

The number of active cases in the area rose to 1,528, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID dashboard. That number is now around the same high reported on Dec. 26, 2020.

There are currently 54 area residents hospitalized with 20 in the intensive care unit.

