Yuba and Sutter counties reported COVID-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus in the region to 265 since the start of the pandemic.
The Yuba County death reported Monday was an unvaccinated individual in their late 60s, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
In Sutter County, the person who was reported Monday to have died due to COVID-19 was an unvaccinated individual in their early 80s, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
As of Monday, 90.77 percent of all COVID deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region since January have been among the unvaccinated population.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://myturn.ca.gov/.
Free test kits
Sutter County announced that it will provide free COVID-19 test kits to individuals at various locations this week while supplies last. Tests are limited to one box per adult with each box containing two tests.
The free kits can be picked up at the following locations and times this week:
– E Center Head Start, 2569 Apricot St., Live Oak, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
– Sutter County Public Health, 1445 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
– Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. today through Saturday.
– Richland Housing, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
– Barber Branch Library, 10321 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday.
– Sutter Branch Library, 2147 California St., Sutter, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday.