Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus in the Yuba-Sutter region to 252.
The latest reported deaths were two Yuba County residents who were both unvaccinated and in their early 60s, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
More than 90 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the Yuba-Sutter area have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated since January. As of Nov. 17, only 46.61 percent of Yuba County residents who are eligible for a vaccine have been fully vaccinated.