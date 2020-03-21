The newsroom received information from Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown Saturday night, confirming Yuba County’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease which causes the coronavirus.
Here is the complete message:
The Departments of Public Health from Yuba and Sutter Counties confirmed two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Yuba County Saturday, March 21. As previously advised, this circumstance is not unexpected given the current state of affairs.
Local agencies both public and private have been anticipating this occurrence and are well prepared to address this recent development. These are the first cases in Yuba and Sutter counties combined, and neither patient has required hospitalization.
Both individuals are currently in isolation at home. They are recovering well. The Department of Public Health has been in contact with those who have come into contact with the affected individuals to ensure that this situation is handled appropriately.
The second case is not related to the first case. Both cases are deemed to be a community-transmitted case.
“We knew that confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter were not a matter of if, but when,” Dr. Luu said. “Our bi-county Public Health/Emergency Operations team, in collaboration with our healthcare partners, is working to ensure that these individuals are properly isolated, monitored and receive the best care while recovering. We are deeply grateful for the efforts of healthcare workers working hard to keep their communities safe.”
Public Health has identified persons who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. Appropriate measures including isolation or quarantine and if indicated, testing will be made under the direction of Dr. Luu. Now that the bi-county region has evidence of community transmission of COVID-19, it is very important that individuals in the community continue to employ the safe practices recommended by our Bi-County Public Health Officer including practicing safe social distancing.
California underwent its first full day under the state’s “stay at home” order to slow the spread of the virus, and these confirmed cases are a reminder of how important these measures are. Please stay home as much as possible, wash your hands often and well, and isolate yourself in another room if you are sick.
For more information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org. A bi-county Call Center is also fielding general calls at 749-7700.