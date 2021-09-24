Two additional Yuba-Sutter area deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 206.
The two individuals who died were both unvaccinated and residents of Sutter County. One was in their early 60s and the other was in their early 70s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Active cases in the region dropped slightly to 1,105 on Friday from 1,143 on Thursday, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
Hospitalizations also decreased from Thursday with 63 reported on Friday and 20 in the intensive care unit.