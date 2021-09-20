Two additional Yuba County deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday and both were unvaccinated.
The two deaths involved an individual in their late 40s who was not vaccinated and another in their late 70s who was not vaccinated, according to Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region is now at 199.
As of Monday, there were 1,211 active cases in the area, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
Also Monday, there were 75 people hospitalized as a result of COVID with 23 in the intensive care unit.
As of Sept. 15, 54.83 percent of the population in the Yuba-Sutter region was fully vaccinated.