Another Sutter County resident was reported on Thursday to have succumbed to COVID-19.
The most recent death raises the total number of those who have died to COVID in the Yuba-Sutter region to 196.
The person who was reported on Thursday was an unvaccinated individual in their mid-70s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
The number of active cases in the region continued to slowly decline with 1,315 reported on Thursday on the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
While the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly from Wednesday to 63 on Thursday, the number of those in the intensive care unit rose to 21.