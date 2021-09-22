A Sutter County resident who was not vaccinated was the latest reported death Wednesday for the Yuba-Sutter region pushing the area’s COVID-19 death toll to 201.
The individual was in their early 50s and unvaccinated, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Active cases fell Wednesday to 1,124 after 1,215 were reported on Tuesday, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
There were 74 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday with 23 in the intensive care unit. The average age for those hospitalized is 59.
Vaccination rates in the area picked up slightly, with 52.31 percent of the Yuba-Sutter region now fully vaccinated. Sutter County leads the way with 56.38 percent of its population fully vaccinated while Yuba County has only 46.97 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
According to the dashboard, 95.03 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the area have been among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated population.
The case positivity rate for Sutter County is 11.9 percent while Yuba County has a test positivity rate of 12.7 percent.