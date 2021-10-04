One Yuba-Sutter area death attributed to COVID-19 was reported Monday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths for the region to 220.
The person who died was a Yuba County resident who was in their early 90s and not vaccinated, said Russ Brown, Yuba County Media and Community Relations coordinator.
To date, 94.66 percent of all COVID-related deaths in the area have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.
There were 48 people reported to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 on Monday with 14 in the intensive care unit.
Also on Monday, Colusa County updated its COVID-19 dashboard and said the information will be updated at least every Monday afternoon. Visit https://tinyurl.com/839d9vk to access the new dashboard.