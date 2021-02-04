Yuba-Sutter residents who didn’t immediately sign up for this weekend’s county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have to wait at least another week, as the 1,000 available spots filled up within two hours on Wednesday morning.
The large demand for the vaccine is encouraging, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“Please note that herd immunity has to be at least 70-85 percent. We are still dealing with extremely limited vaccine supplies,” Luu said. “Hopefully this is a short-term issue. In the meantime, we ask for everyone’s patience as we focus the vaccine rollout on our most vulnerable residents – those 65 years and older.”
Last week’s available spots filled up within an hour. Local residents 65 years and older who are interested in receiving the vaccine through the county-sponsored clinics can register every Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. To do so, visit yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine.
Luu said lower COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to be an encouraging sign. However, she said, the Yuba-Sutter area remains within the state’s most restrictive tier, so residents should continue to do what they can to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 43 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 13,898 cases. There are currently 692 active cases in the area.
Sixty residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 41 recovered from the virus. A total of 123 Yuba-Sutter residents have died to date due to the virus.