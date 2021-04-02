Appointments for Saturday’s county-sponsored vaccine clinic quickly filled up on Thursday after local health officials announced they would be expanding eligibility to all adults in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The announcement came a few weeks ahead of the state’s plans to expand eligibility to all adults, including ages 16 and 17.
Registration for vaccines in the area had been slowing in recent days, which is what prompted health officials to make the early announcement.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said COVID-19 is surging in other states around the country, and California is starting to see early signs of rising hospitalizations in some of its counties. She’s hoping the Yuba-Sutter area can avoid the recent trend.
“We’re all tired of this virus, but that doesn’t mean it’s tired of us,” she said. “Vaccines are the only safe way through this, especially since they are effective against the virus variants.”
Luu said both counties experienced higher case counts this week – one day there were 17 new cases for both counties, while another day saw 13 new cases for Sutter County.
If local residents aren’t careful, she said, the Yuba-Sutter area might find itself slipping back into the state’s most restrictive tier.
“We’re getting so close to the end and doing well with vaccine rollout, so it would be unfortunate – especially to our businesses – to have to move back into a more restrictive tier,” Luu said. “…In the meantime, it’s imperative that we continue wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick, and avoiding large gatherings, especially with Easter and spring break – celebrate safely.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 34 on Friday.
There are currently 149 open cases in the area.
Twelve people were hospitalized as of Friday evening, while 11 virus cases closed.
To date, 142 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.