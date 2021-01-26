Registration for this weekend’s county-sponsored vaccination clinic for Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older will open at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday) and will be the second such event put on since the process was opened up to the public.
“Each Tuesday afternoon we do inventory and know how many physically available doses we have in Yuba County and Sutter County Public Health. From there, we will be able to figure out how many registration slots we can open up for this weekend’s clinic,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The vaccination event is only for Yuba-Sutter residents who can show proof of county residency. Sutter County residents can register by following the directions at suttercounty.org/vaccine. Yuba County residents can register at yuba.org/vaccines. Public Health has plans in place to make phone registration an option in the future for individuals who do not have internet access.
The number of vaccines allocated to the Yuba-Sutter area by the state ranges from 200-1,400 doses per week. Luu said on a good week, Yuba-Sutter Public Health receives 1,000 doses – along with the area’s multi-county entities (Sutter Medical Foundation and Adventist), the area receives approximately 2,000 doses a week at the most.
“We just ask for everyone’s continued patience as it relates to vaccination,” Luu said. “Everyone is important, but with extremely limited supply, Public Health must prioritize who is at the front of the line based on risk. The science tells us that those 65 years and older are already at very high risk of hospitalization and death, and that risk significantly increases with this new COVID-19 UK B117 variant making its way here.”
The area has approximately 25,000 individuals who are 65 years and older.
Luu said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the UK variant will become the dominant variant in the United States by March. The area has about six weeks to prioritize and vaccinate as many people within the most vulnerable population as possible, and every single dose matters, she said.
“Our issue continues to be vaccine supply, and this issue is beyond our local control,” Luu said.
The state updated statuses for counties in its colored tier system on Tuesday – Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the most restrictive tier (purple). In order for either county to move into the next less restrictive tier (red), each county would need to get down to between four and seven daily new cases per 100,000 people, as well as a test positivity between 5-8 percent. The state currently has Yuba and Sutter counties in the 40-45 new cases per 100,000 people daily range, with a test positivity at 15 percent.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 115 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 13,356 cases. There are currently 839 active cases in the area.
Fifty-nine residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 193 people recovered from the virus. A total of 114 local residents have died to date due to the virus. One death was reported on Tuesday.