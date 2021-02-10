Vaccine distribution in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, and across the state, has been slow going, due to vaccine manufacture supply chain issues. Other factors, including population, are further slowing the process locally.
“States and counties are allocated vaccines largely based on population and, of course, in our small, rural communities, that tends to have more of an impact on us than in some of the larger communities,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt.
Although relatively new to the market, Burt said the technology and science behind the two COVID-19 vaccines locally available – Pfizer and Moderna – have been around for decades and are very safe but, as with most vaccines, more will be learned about them as more people are vaccinated.
“When I hear people rightfully questioning safety, I would encourage all of you to be having those discussions with your primary physician, leaning heavily on favoring vaccinations for most if not all individuals,” said Burt.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said both vaccines have gone through a trial involving tens of thousands of people and have been carefully monitored by independent scientists.
“While there have been some cases with severe side effects, those are few and far between,” said Luu. “Most side effects are similar to the seasonal flu shot and include soreness at the injection site, and perhaps some fatigue.”
Because of the mild side effects, Luu said when a resident comes into a Yuba or Sutter County clinic to get their vaccine, they are asked to sit on-site for at least 15 minutes after the injection to be monitored for any adverse effects.
Luu also said that it is known that there will be a more robust post-vaccination response to the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, compared to the first dose but health officials do not recommend taking Tylenol or ibuprofen prior to getting vaccinated.
“If after the vaccination you develop muscle aches, fever, you may take Tylenol or ibuprofen if there are no other contraindications,” said Luu.
According to Burt, if a population vaccination rate of 80 percent or high is achieved, “then we will be in a much better position to go back to life pre-COVID.”
Macros Kropf, Colusa County counsel, said an estimated 4 percent of the population of Colusa County had been vaccinated as of last week. The state’s vaccination progress dashboard reported Wednesday that 10,876 residents of Sutter County, or 11 percent, and 5,343 residents of Yuba County, or 6 percent, have been vaccinated to date.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 47 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,170 cases. There are currently 566 active cases in the area.
Twenty-eight people recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday and a total of 128 local residents have died to date due to the virus.
As of Wednesday, Colusa County health officials reported 2,056 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 84 new cases since Feb. 3.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 98 are active cases in isolation – including nine individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,947 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County and 11 deaths have been reported.