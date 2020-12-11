As Yuba-Sutter logged a record daily high of 282 new positive COVID-19 cases, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely be available in Yuba-Sutter next week.
She said the vaccine allocation will be on a weekly basis.
“It’s important to understand that communities across the country will be receiving shipments in waves over the next few months, with direct healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities having the first opportunity to get vaccinated,” Luu said.
“We are expecting further guidance soon on other populations for vaccination, including essential workers and then the general public.”
The initial distribution of vaccines will come from pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, according to Luu. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the California Department of Public Health have set out the guidelines for how the vaccine will be distributed.
“The vaccine is a very important step to returning to a healthy community and a robust local economy,” Luu said. “The two vaccines have been diligently tested and proven to be very safe and effective.”
Luu said daily case counts are trending higher and it won’t be known for a couple of weeks whether the area is seeing improvement or not.
Yuba-Sutter saw the record daily high on Tuesday.
In addition, the Greater Sacramento region, which includes Yuba-Sutter, was placed on a regional stay-at-home order that went into effect Thursday night.
But Luu said her local public health advisory that went into effect on Monday was specifically written for Yuba-Sutter and lays out what needs to be done over a three-week period to lower the positive case count and take pressure off Adventist Health/Rideout.
“I understand how hard it is to forgo seeing friends and family since this is the traditional season for celebration, but we need everyone to remain vigilant, limit their movements outside their homes and not interact in close physical proximity with those who do not live in their household,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 122 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,477. As of late Friday, 56 were hospitalized and 151 recovered on Friday. Two people died due to COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter on Friday – a total of 43 residents have died.
Luu said the individual who died on Thursday was in their early 80s. There are currently 1,416 active cases in Yuba-Sutter.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.