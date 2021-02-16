Yuba-Sutter Public Health officials announced they will be expanding the scope of who can receive COVID-19 vaccines at this weekend’s fifth county-sponsored clinic, including frontline workers in education and childcare, food and agriculture, and emergency services between the ages of 50-64 years old.
Prior to now, only direct healthcare workers and Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older were being administered vaccines due to being the most vulnerable populations. Those groups will still be able to register for vaccines.
“The prioritization continues to be on those at highest risk of hospitalization and death, as well as limited vaccine supply,” said Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County. “Starting at 9 a.m. (today – Wednesday), these residents can register for an appointment for this Saturday’s clinic at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine. If you are a frontline worker in those fields, you will need a note from your employer or pay stub plus official ID for age verification (driver’s license, passport, etc.).”
Those without internet access can also call 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County) to register.
According to state data, more than 12,000 doses have been administered to Yuba-Sutter residents to date. Brown said that means more than half of the area’s residents aged 65 years and older have likely been offered at least one dose – there are an estimated 25,000 local residents that fall into that category.
There are 1,200 slots available this week to be administered at the county-sponsored clinic. Brown said vaccine distribution is also being offered to the general public through Franklin Pharmacy, Riverside Pharmacy, Sutter Pharmacy, SafeSave Pharmacy, and CVS Pharmacy.
“There are different age and tier requirements, however, so call these pharmacies directly or go to our county websites: yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine and follow the prompts for vaccine registration,” he said. “Established patients of Adventist, Sutter North, Ampla Health, Peach Tree Health, Harmony Health, Sutter Pharmacy, and SafeSave Pharmacy can also receive vaccines (there are also age requirements).”
The area’s COVID-19 case counts and test positivity continue to improve, which is reassuring, Brown said. Sutter County is averaging 25.4 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 8.7 percent. Yuba County is averaging 20.9 new cases per 100,000 people a day with a test positivity of 8.4 percent.
“Let’s hope we can keep this trend even with the virus variants gaining more of a foothold in California,” he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 33 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 14,342 cases. There are currently 521 active cases in the area.
Forty people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, while 98 people recovered from the virus. A total of 129 local residents have died to date.