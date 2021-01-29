Yuba-Sutter has some distance to make up before it can move from the most restrictive purple tier to the red tier. The tier system dictates what counties can allow to open up, depending on COVID-19 cases.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said Yuba County is currently at 41.1 daily new cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 15.5 percent; Sutter County is averaging 45 daily new cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 15.5 percent.
To move from the most restrictive purple tier to the less-restrictive red tier, each county would need to have between four and seven daily new cases per 100,000 and have a test positivity rate of between 5-8 percent.
Cases increased by 98 on Friday, bringing the total number to 13,588. There are currently 815 active cases in Yuba-Sutter, 59 people remained hospitalized and 88 people recovered as of Friday. To date, 117 people have died of the virus in Yuba-Sutter – one local death was reported on Friday.
In the meantime, a county vaccination clinic is taking place today, but all doses are spoken for.
In fact, all 1,000 shots were reserved within an hour of registration opening up on Wednesday morning. Luu said there is a waitlist of another 100 people.
Yuba County administrative analyst Stephanie Lucio said that to accommodate the 1,000 people today’s clinic will be expanding from eight vaccination stations to 16.
“County clinics will typically be held on Saturdays (supply pending), so registration will be open each Wednesday at 9 a.m.,” Luu said.
Luu said the vaccine rollout, while slow because of limited supply, is going pretty smoothly.
“Each vaccinated individual is monitored for at least 15 minutes post-vaccination and, fortunately, we have had only rare reports of side effects/allergic reactions,” Luu said.
Every Tuesday, bi-county health confirms how many doses are available for each county and those numbers correspond to the number of slots open for registration the next day, according to Luu.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.