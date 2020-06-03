The coronavirus count in the Yuba-Sutter region continued to rise Wednesday, with the total running from 78 to 79 cases, according to the daily online dashboard at BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said current hospitalizations are now at two, with the death toll remaining at three.
Luu said with the political unrest and marches happening all across California it’s critical that the public remain vigilant about using proper social distancing tactics, and includes honoring the facial covering mandate.
“This virus is still here with us, and I really want to encourage everyone to refrain from interacting for prolonged periods of time with people who don’t live in the same house as them,” Luu said in her Wednesday briefing to the public. “If you must interact with them for an important event try to do it outdoors where ventilation is best (and) make sure to wear facial coverings if you are going to interact with those individuals less than six foot away.”
With the help of a second site at the Wheatland Community Center, testing continues to rise with the total number of residents tested running at 4,787 – six of whom are asymptomatic.
The Wheatland center is open free to the public Tuesday through Saturday. On Tuesday, Luu said 35 residents were tested.
“We hope that residents will take advantage of the Wheatland site. No matter how mild your symptoms, please consider getting tested,” Luu said. “It is free and the entire process takes five minutes or less. There are no barriers to being tested including no insurance, being undocumented, or those experiencing homelessness.
To register for a test visit LHI.care/covidtesting.
The other testing site that opened in early May is at Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City.
Luu said while there are no plans to expand to a third new testing site, the Wheatland center will likely move to another location in Yuba County in a few weeks.
For more virus-related information, visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org.