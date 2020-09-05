The Labor Day weekend heat wave continues with highs expected to reach anywhere from 100 to 111 degrees in the valley and up to 105 in the foothills.
The National Weather Service is calling for excessive heat warning through Wednesday, September 9. The state grid operator is enforcing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to call for a flex alert through Monday, Sept. 7, meaning residents are asked to conserve energy in the afternoon and evenings (3-9 p.m.) during that time frame.
NWS says the heat wave is 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
In addition north and east winds are forecasted for Monday night and will continue into Tuesday along with very low daytime humidity and poor overnight humidity recoveries Tuesday night -- conditions ripe for increased fire danger.
LNU lightning complex fires, affecting parts of Colusa County, had burned 375,209 acres at 89 percent containment as of Saturday.
Air quality in Yuba City is moderate for Saturday and Sunday, according to the AQI.