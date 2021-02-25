All but 20 of the Yuba-Sutter area’s available 1,200 doses had been assigned, as of Thursday afternoon, for this weekend’s county-sponsored vaccine clinic.
Currently, healthcare workers, Yuba-Sutter residents over 65 years of age, and frontline workers between the ages of 50-64 in education and childcare, food and agriculture, and emergency services are eligible to register for vaccines. However, that will change starting next week.
“All ages who work in any of the three frontline sectors of food/agriculture, education/childcare, and emergency services will qualify for vaccine registration – with the March 6 first-dose clinic being the earliest,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Proof of employment/eligibility needs to be provided at the time of the clinic – either through a letter from the employer or a paystub.”
The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated to include local vaccination numbers, Luu said. The updated information includes how many residents have been vaccinated overall, regardless of location, and a separate section for data specific to doses administered through the county-sponsored clinics.
According to the dashboard, 25,570 doses have been administered to Yuba-Sutter residents to date. Of those, 6,632 doses were administered at county-sponsored clinics (1,179 people have completed their two-dose series).
Approximately 15,800 doses (62 percent of the total) have gone to residents 65 years and older, 3,500 doses (14 percent) have gone to residents 50-64 years old, and 6,500 doses (25 percent) have gone to individuals aged 18-49 years old.
“We remain in the purple tier but we are getting closer to qualifying for the red tier,” Luu said. “However, continued vigilance to mask wearing, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings is key.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 29 on Thursday, bringing the total to 14,578 cases. There are currently 326 active cases in the area.
There were 36 people hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 36 people recovered from the virus. To date, 133 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus.
One death was reported on Thursday.