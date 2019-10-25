Excited about the opening of Hard Rock?
It's going to be a big week for Yuba-Sutter with the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. Some 1,200 people recently found employment there -- the majority, according to officials, from the community. That alone will be a big economic boost.
But the casino owned by the Enterprise Rancheria also helps cement the sports and entertainment zone's place on the map. The area on 40 Mile Road, Yuba County, hosted just the amphitheater for years ... and now, finally, there's additional development.
What's next? Do you have any thoughts concerning development of the zone, effects on the local economy and culture? Looking forward to the opening? Going to catch Def Leppard?