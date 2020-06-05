It’s been a month since the Bi-county Health officer issued an order allowing for the modified reopening of businesses like salons, gyms, retail shops and restaurants. In that time, there’s been some confusion as to what’s allowed and what’s not, with regards to personal and public procedures.
The goal throughout the reopening process, according to Bi-county Health officials, is to limit the risk of contracting COVID-19 and minimize the number of new cases to prevent a surge. Wearing masks inside businesses, although enforcement may vary, is still the rule established in the order from the health officer.
Regardless of what conflicting messages on social media might say: masks are still required, 10 is still the maximum number of people who can gather in place, and outdoors is still better than inside for gatherings.
Some activities, however, are inherently higher-risk than others: Walking past someone in a park has less risk of transmission than sitting spaced apart inside a restaurant. Location, group size and duration of potential exposure are all risk factors to consider when engaging in reopening activities.
With all of the potential confusion, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu broke down what’s allowed with the current re-opening phase in Yuba-Sutter. Luu said in an email that any businesses allowed to reopen have done so with modifications to reduce the risk of transmission.
What’s open and what’s not
“Green-lighted sectors include retail, dine-in restaurants, hair salons and barbershops,” Luu said. “And all must have appropriate modifications in place to ensure use of facial coverings and social distancing for customers and staff, disinfecting of high-touch surfaces, etc.”
Essentially, if there hasn’t been a state-issued guideline for a specific business or business sector, it’s not allowed to reopen.
It was announced late in the day Friday that more businesses and events would be opened up starting Friday, June 12 (see separate story).
Luu said a commonality for businesses which aren’t allowed to reopen is that they operate for large groups, or have employees and clients in close proximity for extended periods of time.
Sectors not approved to reopen: Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors; indoor museums, kids museums, gallery spaces, zoos and libraries; community centers, including public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas; entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, arcade venues, pro sports; hospitality services, such as bars, wineries, tasting rooms and lounges; nightclubs; concert venues; live audience sports; festivals; theme parks; hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism – non-essential travel; higher education venues.
Again, this list is expected to change late next week.
Going out safely
As businesses reopen, there are still general safety rules to follow: wear a cloth mask in indoor settings; wash hands often; and try to stay six feet from others whenever possible. Since the virus typically spreads through droplets expelled from the nose and mouth into the air, masks are considered a specific public health rule to stop people from unknowingly spreading the virus, Luu said.
“Be aware that things you handle – a door handle, a grocery cart, merchandise, etc. – could have COVID-19 resting on the surface, so it is vital that you do not touch your face at all,” Luu said. “Wash your hands whenever possible, or at least use hand sanitizer.”
All of these safety precautions, however, are secondary to staying home if one feels even slight symptoms, Luu said. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, or sore throat.
Lower-risk activities
As people become anxious to venture back out and visit with friends and extended family, it’s important to understand the risks associated with various activities. Gatherings are still limited to 10 people or less: Just because businesses are reopening doesn’t mean it’s all right to host a family reunion.
Outdoor settings are preferred for small socially-distant gatherings because air can’t circulate as well in enclosed spaces. Time is also a factor, since the longer the duration spent in a social setting, or in close proximity, the greater the risk of transmission.
“I believe open spaces create a lot of opportunity for safe summer activities with small groups of family and friends, as long as everyone keeps at least six feet apart,” Luu said. “Taking walks, hiking, fishing along the rivers, kicking a ball around a park – all of these are things that can be done safely.”
It’s also noted that people should only sit with members of their household at restaurants, and to bring hand sanitizer and facial coverings for these and other public outings.
Looking ahead
Luu said that while county officials want to encourage the continued practice to ward off COVID-19, there are other steps people can take in the coming months to plan ahead.
“Make sure children are up-to-date in their vaccination, and take time to get a flu shot later this year,” Luu said. “For those who have fragile health or are elderly, it is still important that they stay at home as much as possible, as the risk for COVID-19 is still in our community.”
COVID cases sit at 84 as of Friday
As of Friday evening, there were 84 confirmed cases in the bi-county region, an increase of 2 asymptomatic cases from the day prior.
Of the 84 cases, 9 are asymptomatic -- testing positive but showing no symptoms -- and 75 are symptomatic. Four people are currently hospitalized in the area. Three Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus and 68 people have recovered.
A total of 5,190 residents have been tested to date.