CalFire crews have been battling a wildfire in the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County since Sunday afternoon.
“Crews arrived to the fire, (which was) being pushed by the wind at a dangerous rate of speed,” according to an incident report issued by the CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.
As of this morning (Monday), the fire had burned 540 acres and was 40 percent contained with 12 structures still threatened.
According to the report, crews were able to hold the fire to the east of Squaw Creek Inn Sunday night and crews have begun working on containment lines.
“Crews made great progress working on containment lines overnight,” it was reported in the report. “Today (Monday) crews will continue working to strengthen control lines.”
Road closures from Sites Lodoga Road to Lodoga Stonyford Road and the community of Sites were put in place Sunday evening and are still in effect until further notice.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Sunday evening, effective immediately, for the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road, Campground Road and Squaw Creek Road and will remain in place until further notice.