One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Yuba-Sutter area on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases up to 48.
To date, there have been 1,555 people tested within the bi-county area, and, of those, 1,445 test results have been received. Of the eight total coronavirus-related hospitalizations that have been reported, one person remains hospitalized. Thirty-six individuals are listed as recovered, while three have succumbed to the virus, according to the online dashboard at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.
A slight adjustment in the total number of residents tested was noticed on Wednesday, as the total number on Tuesday fell from 1,555 to 1,498.
Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County public information officer, said the change was a result of a shift from reporting the total number of tests, to reporting the number of Sutter and Yuba County residents who were tested on the dashboard.
“The difference is the number of people who are residents of other counties who were tested in Sutter or Yuba County,” said Rosenbaum.
Because the county was experiencing technical problems reporting testing data for each county, they had to decide which was more important: reporting the total number of tests and results, or allowing the dashboard to provide test and results data by county.
“We could not do both under the current dashboard architecture,” said Rosenbaum. “We thought that the number of residents tested, and ability to report tests by county, was more important.”
Colusa County has had just three confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday morning, with no new cases reported in over two weeks. Elizabeth Kelly, director of the Colusa County Health and Human Services Department, said there have been a total of 94 negative test results to date countywide and no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported.
Stephanie Lucio, public health emergency preparedness coordinator for Yuba County, said YUba-Sutter county officials are using contact tracing to look for individuals that have been in close contact with those infected by COVID-19 within the last two weeks, which is the intubation period for the virus.
“Contact tracing is very important because we want to identify those people that have been exposed or potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus in an effort to ensure that they don’t continue to spread the virus to others,” said Lucio.
According to Lucio, people that are asymptomatic or are not showing signs of the virus can still spread it around but those that have exposed and do not exhibit symptoms for more than two weeks have likely not been infected.
With the anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases in Yuba and Sutter counties, there is an increased need for contact tracing, said Lucio, and 24 county employees from both sides of the river are being trained to assist in contact tracing investigations.