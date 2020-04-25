The current confirmed coronavirus case count increased by one on Saturday, bringing the total to 45 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region.
As of Saturday there’s now 29 positive cases in Sutter County, while Yuba County remained at 16.
One person is hospitalized, but is improving, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
Brown said Bi-county Health Officer, Dr. Phuong Luu has been in communication with state public health officials this weekend via Zoom to get a better direction as to when and where testing sites can be added to the area.
He said Yuba County is also in the process of increasing capacity on the turnaround of testing. As of Saturday according to yuba.org/coronavirus, 1,437 residents have been tested – 1,240 of which have received a positive or negative result for coronavirus.
“Everything we do relies on the state; we can only do as the state allows,” said Brown on Saturday.
The death toll remains at three, with 33 people listed as fully recovered from the virus.
More information will be released on testing sites in the area later next week, Brown said.