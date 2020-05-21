The Yuba-Sutter area’s COVID-19 count Thursday remained unchanged at 68 confirmed cases for the third day in a row, while the number of people who have recovered from the virus increased by two cases.
Of the 68 cases, 40 are from Sutter County and 28 are from Yuba County. A total of 3,570 residents have been tested for the virus. Three local residents have died and 58 people have since recovered. One person is currently hospitalized.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said heading into the holiday weekend, Yuba-Sutter residents should continue to practice the tenets laid out by Public Health to minimize the chance of exposure to the virus.
“Social distancing of six feet or more between you and any non-household member, wearing a facial covering, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick are practices that will help minimize the spread of the virus – particularly from those who are most vulnerable,” she said.
“If you are sick with fever, cough, chills, sore throat, headaches, shortness of breath, and new loss of taste or smell, consider getting tested for COVID-19. It is free, and though you may be asked for insurance information, you will not be asked to pay a copay. You must register for an appointment first at LHI.care/covidtesting, or by calling (888) 634-1123.”
Luu said her team has received questions regarding the local facial covering order, particularly with how it applies to pregnant women. She said her facial covering order exempts those who cannot wear a covering because of medical conditions. She suggested those with specific medical concerns should check with their OB/primary care physician.
“We are not through the virus yet,” she said. “We continue to receive positive tests – some of those have been in people completely without symptoms. Facial coverings are an essential part of our continued fight to contain the virus.”