A Sutter County resident in their 90s died due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total death count to 16 people.
“With the four latest deaths within the last week (two individuals in their 80s, one in their mid-30s, and one in their 90s), this shows how dangerous this virus is,” said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “While many people may get infected and never know it, or experience only mild symptoms, they don’t know how it will affect someone else they could pass it to. The person in their mid-30s who died this week had no underlying medical conditions and had only recently tested positive.”
Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area’s overall case count appears to be trending downwards – Sutter County is currently at 288 new cases per 100,000 residents in 14 days and Yuba County is at 264 new cases per 100,000 residents in 14 days. But, she said, the trend is fragile as the area has seen dramatic ups and downs in cases.
“No one is dispensable, and no one is invincible,” Luu said. “If we continue to make strides and really put forth efforts in our actions by wearing a facial covering when around people we don’t live with, social distancing, and not hosting or attending gatherings, the state can open up businesses again and we can prevent needless suffering.”
The number of confirmed cases in the area increased by 31 on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,240 cases.
Forty-one people recovered from the virus and 24 residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
Luu said social gatherings have been a huge driver for infections in the area because of how closely groups of people mingle for extended periods of time. In one recent example, the contact tracing team learned of a party where seven out of 15 attendees have since tested positive.
“If you’re going to hang out with family or friends, consider adopting a ‘quarantine bubble’ and making a pact to only hang out with two other households,” Luu said. “This will help break the chain of transmission if the virus is kept to less households.”