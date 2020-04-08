The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has expanded its operations in recent weeks to help meet the area’s needs during the ongoing coronavirus situation.
Aside from the most essential activities, California residents have been ordered to stay at home. To help those most at risk of being impacted by the virus if they leave their home to grocery shop, the food bank came up with a plan to make home deliveries.
Over the last two weeks, the food bank and a team of volunteers have delivered roughly 8.5 tons of food throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Chief of Operations Patrick Hamilton said that conservative figure is in addition to what the food bank already distributes through its normal services.
“Things have been going fairly well,” Hamilton said. “We are getting a lot of emergency boxes in and getting them out in a timely manner.
We are trying to meet the need of a specific population with these boxes.”
The emergency boxes, which are provided to the local food bank by the California Association of Food Banks, each contain up to 20 pounds of food that cover all five food groups.
Hamilton said it’s enough food to feed a family of three for about three days.
The food bank has been compiling a list of the area’s most vulnerable population – food-insecure seniors 65 and older who are handicapped or chronically ill and most at risk of COVID-19 – with the help of emergency operations officials in both Yuba and Sutter counties.
A group of about a dozen or so volunteers has been going out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and delivering the emergency boxes to about 100 clients per day.
Members of several other local organizations have also volunteered their time to help distribute the food boxes.
“We have a finite supply of these, so we have to be careful on how we are doling them out,” Hamilton said.
Clients are being triaged, with the most vulnerable population prioritized.
Next goes community members with critical medical conditions who have been seriously impacted by the coronavirus.
Once their needs have been met, the criteria is expanded to include more sections of the population to help meet their needs, as long as supplies last.
Hamilton said the best way to request a delivery is either by calling the Yuba-Sutter Call Center at 749-7700, or by contacting the food bank at 673-3834 or at YubaSutterFoodBank@gmail.com – with “Delivery” in the subject line.
“Lots of people and organizations have had their own ideas on what we ought to be doing and how, but I just want to remind people that we are experts in the field. We have closely built relationships and we are compiling lists through the official channels,” Hamilton said.
In addition to the home deliveries, the food bank’s other food supply programs remain operational and on schedule, Hamilton said. The food bank provides supplies to about 23 different agencies and sites throughout the area, where they are then distributed to the public.