On a dreary and rain-soaked Tuesday, Yuba-Sutter voters headed to the polls to decide on several key races and measures on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In Yuba County, two seats were up for grabs on the Marysville City Council along with a number of school district races and a few North Yuba Water District positions.
Along with Yuba City City Council races, Sutter County voters were deciding whether or not to support Measure A, a one cent sales tax increase that is intended to help fund county services, including those concerning public safety.
Sutter County voters also had decisions to make for Live Oak City Council and Yuba City Unified School District seats. Voters in both counties also had options to choose for various statewide races, measures and a newly drawn congressional district.
With the nation on high alert after reports such as armed and masked men in tactical gear standing guard at ballot drop boxes in Mesa, Ariz., officials in both Yuba and Sutter counties said no such serious threats took place in the area.
“We have had a large number of voters showing up at polling places and a steady stream of cars all day with people dropping off their ballot,” Donna Johnston, Sutter County’s clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, said Tuesday night. “No reports of intimidation. There were four to five minutes when the state’s system went down, but came up with no issues.”
A security guard at the Yuba County Government Center reported seeing an individual filming voters entering the building. The guard said the person filming appeared to be commentating on the election. The security guard believed that the individual was attempting to spot cases of voter fraud, but remained by the building’s entrance and did not approach the polls.
Those who stopped by the Yuba County Government Center to vote on Tuesday said they did so because they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.
“I vote to ensure that my voice is heard,” Aaron Eller, an Election Day volunteer, said. “I believe that the Live Oak election is especially important because of the issues regarding the city council. I just believe that my voice is heard more in smaller, local elections than statewide elections.”
Some, like Dayna Davidson, said they voted to ensure their freedoms do not go away.
“I’ve been a registered Republican for years and also a gay woman, so I became an Independent recently,” Davidson said. “I believe in freedom, and the more laws we make against each other, the less freedom we have. I don’t appreciate the division created by both the Democratic and Republican parties.”
For Janet Eutsler, participation in the democratic process was vital.
“If you don’t vote, you have lost your right to say or complain about anything,” Eutsler said.
Early results on Tuesday night looked promising for many incumbents, both locally and statewide.
Current Yuba City Councilmember Grace Espindola, who was running for the Yuba City City Council District 3 seat against Mike Pasquale, had an early lead as results first started coming in.
“With the connection we have built to engage with voters directly, we have established a voice for every person in District 3,” Espindola said Tuesday night. “We are proud to be able to continue serving Yuba City as ‘We Serve Together’ in the journey. Thank you.”
Yuba City City Council incumbents Mayor Dave Shaw and Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden both looked to easily win their races with Shaw receiving 61.73% of the early vote totals and Boomgaarden getting 50.16% for their respective districts.
For the three seats on the Live Oak City Council, Ashley Hernandez, Bob Woten and Jeramy Chapdelaine all had early leads over J.R. Thiara, Cruz Mora, Aleks Tica and Noel Grove.
In Yuba City Unified School District board races, Londa Lamb, Kjerstin Ciociola, Harjot Kaur and Shari Tucker all had leads in early results.
As for local measures, Measure A held a slim margin of approval Tuesday night with 50.25% voting in favor of the additional one cent sales tax for Sutter County residents.
In Yuba County, Marysville City Council incumbents Bruce Buttacavoli and Brad Hudson appeared to be headed to another stint on the council as both led challenger Stephanie McKenzie for the two seats up for grabs.
In one of the more lopsided races of the night, Marie “Marieke” Furnee had an impressive lead over Gary Hawthorne for the North Yuba Water District Division 4 seat. The district has been embroiled in controversy due to numerous lawsuits and decisions made by its general manager and current board. As of Tuesday night, Furnee had 81.33% of the vote.