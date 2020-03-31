Health officials are awaiting test results following the deaths this week of two Yuba-Sutter residents at Adventist Health/Rideout. Both cases were found to be highly suspicious for COVID-19, it was reported.
Both of the people who died werein their 80s, according to a press release from Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
COVID-19 testing samples were collected from both patients and the results are pending.
“We are saddened by this loss of life from suspected COVID-19, and it’s a terrible reminder of just how dangerous this illness can be for the elderly and chronically ill,” Luu said in a press release. “The most vulnerable in our community are at risk for the most severe consequences of this disease, and each person who ignores the order to stay at home or fails to practice good hand washing and social distancing practices increases the chances of spreading the illness.”
Luu said anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms – shortness of breath, fever, cough, tiredness – should isolate themselves immediately from others. Those with mild cases should follow the recommendations to remain at home, avoid vulnerable individuals, and practice proper hygiene. Those who exhibit severe symptoms are encouraged to contact their physician or urgent care.