The Yuba City Police Department announced that the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way received permission to close some streets in Yuba City on Saturday morning for its annual Spooktacular 5K and 10K Walk/Run.

The public event will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to last until about 1 p.m. As many as 300 people are expected to participate.

The following streets will be closed: 

– C Street between Wilbur Avenue and Emerson Avenue 

– Emerson Avenue between C Street and B Street 

– Eastbound on B Street to Second Street (south side of bike lane coned for running lane) 

– Halt traffic intermittently at the intersection of Second Street and B Street as runners cross  Second Street to the Feather River levee with the assistance of a police officer 

The Spooktacular 10K, which starts at 9 a.m., includes the following route:

– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St.

– North on Emerson Avenue to B Street

– East on B Street and to the Feather West Levee

– North on the levee to the 5th Street Bridge

– East on the 5th Street Bridge to East Levee

– North on the East Levee to the 5th Street Bridge

– Runners will then turn around, returning by the same route and concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park

The Spooktacular 5K, which starts at 9:30 a.m., includes the following route:

– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St.

– North on Emerson Avenue to B Street

– East on B Street and to the Feather West Levee

– North on levee to Lynn Way

– Runners will then turn around, returning by the same route and concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park

