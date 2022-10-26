The Yuba City Police Department announced that the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way received permission to close some streets in Yuba City on Saturday morning for its annual Spooktacular 5K and 10K Walk/Run.
The public event will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and is expected to last until about 1 p.m. As many as 300 people are expected to participate.
The following streets will be closed:
– C Street between Wilbur Avenue and Emerson Avenue
– Emerson Avenue between C Street and B Street
– Eastbound on B Street to Second Street (south side of bike lane coned for running lane)
– Halt traffic intermittently at the intersection of Second Street and B Street as runners cross Second Street to the Feather River levee with the assistance of a police officer
The Spooktacular 10K, which starts at 9 a.m., includes the following route:
– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St.
– North on Emerson Avenue to B Street
– East on B Street and to the Feather West Levee
– North on the levee to the 5th Street Bridge
– East on the 5th Street Bridge to East Levee
– North on the East Levee to the 5th Street Bridge
– Runners will then turn around, returning by the same route and concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park
The Spooktacular 5K, which starts at 9:30 a.m., includes the following route:
– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 C St.
– North on Emerson Avenue to B Street
– East on B Street and to the Feather West Levee
– North on levee to Lynn Way
– Runners will then turn around, returning by the same route and concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park