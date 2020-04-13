Trailers purchased for homeless with virus
Yuba-Sutter Health and Human Services departments purchased six trailers for homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19.
The trailers, located at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, were purchased to provide a safe location for the homeless who test positive to recuperate and adhere to isolation directives, said Jennifer Vasquez, director of Yuba County Health and Human Services.
“The county has already equipped the trailers and we are prepared to utilize them immediately upon notification of a homeless person testing positive for COVID-19,” Vasquez said.
Both counties bought three trailers, each using state and federal funding. Yuba County’s portion cost nearly $56,200, while Sutter County’s portion was $54,600.
Vasquez said one person would occupy a trailer at a time.
“Our hope is that all members of the community, including homeless individuals, continue to adhere to the public health officer’s guidance and the trailers do not have to be utilized,” Vasquez said.
– By Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Why not use Fremont, instead of school gyms?
The decision to use two local high school gymnasiums as alternative medical sites, in the event of a surge in coronavirus cases, left many curious as to why the former Fremont Hospital facility couldn’t be used.
Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, recently said the decision to not use the old Fremont building in Yuba City was made by the governor’s office. He said Adventist made the Fremont building available and governor’s office officials came and assessed potential sites.
“They chose to use the high schools because they can set them up very quickly – it doesn’t take a lot of investment,” Rawson said.
The River Valley High School and Yuba City High School gyms were chosen to provide continued care for coronavirus patients who are deemed stable for discharge, but need continued monitoring and assistance. The additional space for an anticipated spike in medical need is part of a process called “surge capacity.”
Rawson said the hope is to only use the alternatives sites in the “unlikely event” that there is a surge in coronavirus cases, emphasizing that Adventist/Rideout has increased its own surge capacity and intensive care unit capacity as well.
“We can extend our ICU capacity by probably close to another 40 beds,” Rawson said. “And so we feel very comfortable that we have the capacity necessary within our walls.”
– Appeal Staff Report