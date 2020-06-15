Weather Service warns of fire weather conditions today, tomorrow
Fire weather conditions are expected today (Tuesday) and Wednesday across portions of the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Dry conditions combined with low humidity and high winds are in the forecast. Wind gusts are expected of up to 25 miles per hour on Tuesday and up to 35 miles per hour on Wednesday. Daytime humidity will be between 15-30 percent on Tuesday and 8-15 percent on Wednesday.
After Wednesday, winds will die down but temperatures will rise in the valley to the upper 90s and low 100s by Thursday and continue through the weekend.
NWS suggests people stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and check on the elderly, children and pets. In addition, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly use outdoor equipment.
– Appeal Staff Report
Fourth person dies of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter
A fourth person has died as a result of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized for nearly three weeks on mechanical ventilation. The death is the first in the region since April 9.
“COVID-19 has a mortality rate at least 10 times of the seasonal flu,” Luu said. “But there may also be long-term effects for those who recover: lung scarring, organ damage, increased risk of blood clots, heart palpitations, and more.”
Luu said while the virus is a serious threat, it is her belief that people being able to get back to work and the phased-in reopening is important for the totality of health.
“Opening up our communities doesn’t mean COVID-19 isn’t a threat – it most certainly is and will be until there is a widely available vaccine,” Luu said. “... It shouldn’t be controversial to ask that people stay home when they’re sick with a fever or cough or sore throat – it’s common courtesy, and the bare minimum.”
Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Monday. Two were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. A total of 124 people have been confirmed, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers daily. Individuals from Sutter County account for 88 of the confirmed cases and 36 have come from Yuba County.
Five people are currently in the hospital and four recovered on Monday. As of Monday, 93 people have recovered. Results have been received for 5,886 tests and 6, 377 have been tested.
Cases had been increasing by one to three every couple of days, but in late May and early June the increase became more rapid. Luu said the increase in testing, especially of household contact of already confirmed cases is the biggest reason for the jump in cases. She said people have reached out to public health asking if the recent protests have contributed to the increase.
“As of right now, we have not noticed any cases attributed to gatherings at protests though more time will tell,” Luu said.
To access the latest COVID-19 related numbers, visit bepreapredyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com