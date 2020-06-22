Seven new cases confirmed Monday
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 161. Three of those cases were in people displaying symptoms and four were asymptomatic. On Sunday, cases increased by 11.
Sutter County accounts for 118 of the cases and Yuba County has had 42 cases. A total of 21 people have been hospitalized and four have died from the virus. Five people are currently hospitalized and five people recovered on Monday. As of late Monday, 7,295 residents have been tested and 6,616 results have been received.
The area has seen consistent trends regarding the sources of new cases. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu separated them into three categories: out-of-state and out-of-county visitors, essential workers with lax mitigation measures, and ongoing large family or household clusters.
“If you have visitors coming to your home, whether extended family members or simply friends -- it’s very important to keep in mind there is always a remote possibility that someone is unknowingly carrying COVID-19, or perhaps someone is actually experiencing symptoms but does not say anything, because they were looking forward to the visit,” said Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown.
Residents are encouraged to ask visitors if they are experiencing symptoms and to not travel if they themselves have even mild symptoms. If people do visit, protective measures should still be a part of the visit.
Business owners that get customers or visitors can access the Business Toolkit to view solid workplace protocols that should be implemented, according to Brown.
“When leaving town for business, take every possible precaution to protect your health and keep from bringing the virus back into the Yuba-Sutter community,” Brown said.
For updated numbers related to the virus and to access the Business Toolkit, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org. An online dashboard is updated daily around 4 p.m.
Mask giveaway for farmers, farm workers planned this week
Agricultural commissioner’s offices in the Yuba-Sutter area are planning a second mask giveaway for farmers and farm workers this week.
Earlier this month, both ag offices distributed approximately 40,000 masks to members of the local ag industry. The surgical masks are meant to help provide protection to farm and other ag-industry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The agricultural industry is the underpinning to our local economy, and we need to do all we can to make sure the people who work at our local farms and ranches are protected during this season of COVID-19,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County ag commissioner, in a press release.
The giveaway is part of an inter-agency effort between both counties, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, and the California Office of Emergency Services.
This week’s free giveaway is planned for Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office – 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. Attendees are asked to pull into the facility’s north parking lot to be directed to the distribution area.
For more information, contact the Yuba County Ag Commissioner’s Office at 749-5400, the Sutter County Ag Commissioner’s Office at 822-7500, or the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau at 673-6550.
“Especially with the state of California mandating the use of facial coverings, we’re happy to be able to provide these important tools to our hardworking farm community,” said Stephen Scheer, Yuba County ag commissioner, in a press release.
