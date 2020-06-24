Area reports 12 new cases
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 12 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 180 cases.
Of the confirmed cases, 49 are from Yuba County and 131 are from Sutter County – 128 residents have since recovered from the virus.
The bi-county dashboard states that there are 176 confirmed cases, but four additional cases came in later in the day and officials said those four will be added to Thursday’s total.
Five local residents are currently hospitalized at Adventist Health/Rideout, and four people have died due to COVID-19 since March.
In a video update on Wednesday evening, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the continued themes making it hard for her team to conduct contact investigations involves residents not adhering to her advice to limit social interactions.
“We continue to see lots of family, household clusterings. Most of these upticks are related to social gatherings for the holidays,” Luu said.
Luu encouraged residents to continue adhering to the tenets of social distancing with non-household members and to wear facial coverings in public when social distancing isn’t possible, especially with the upcoming Fourth of July holiday on the horizon.
“The longer you interact in close proximity, the more likely that you’re going to be infected,” Luu said.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, chills, muscle ache, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, and new loss of taste and smell – are advised to immediately isolate themselves in a separate bedroom and bathroom to not infect other household members.
“When cases don’t do that and take a very relaxed approach, they infect every one of their household members,” she said. “We have households of seven, nine, 10 individuals and when we test everyone in the household, everyone is positive. Please don’t do that because, especially if you have individuals within your household who have chronic medical issues, they’re going to get the severe form of COVID-19 and possibly get hospitalized and even pass away because of the infection.”
Fifth Street Bridge closed at night next week
The Fifth Street Bridge is scheduled to be closed at night next week, according to a press release.
The bridge will be closed from Sunday, June 28, through Thursday, July 2, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Construction crews will be placing the final lift of asphalt pavement in Yuba City and installing final striping in both Marysville and Yuba City as part of the Fifth Street Bridge Improvement Project.
According to the press release, the five nightly closures will not impact the traveling public during the day and will allow the construction crews to substantially complete work in Marysville.
Those planning to travel on the Fifth Street Bridge are asked to be aware of roadside message boards indicating closure times and to use alternate routes to the 10th Street Bridge.
For more information, call Mehrdad Varzandeh at 763-4789 or email bridge@yubacity.net.