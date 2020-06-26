Area experiences largest single-day increase yet
Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter area on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 204. It was the largest single-day increase the area has experienced so far and takes this week’s total to 61 new cases.
Twenty-three people have been hospitalized to date and four local residents have died from the virus. An additional 13 people recovered on Friday.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she has serious concerns about the trends her team have been seeing locally. One major concern is over the number of hospital beds being devoted to COVID-19 patients in recent weeks – from an average of zero to one hospital beds in April and May to four to six beds throughout most of June.
She said the growth in the number of active cases has largely come down to spread through extended family groups and from people attending large gatherings without taking the necessary precautions.
“If residents do not change these lax behaviors, then unfortunately, I anticipate seeing more of our vulnerable residents becoming seriously ill and requiring hospitalizations,” Luu said.
Luu said it is unlikely the area will see any slowing in the increase in cases until more community members participate in the necessary protective measures, such as practicing proper hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and wearing facial coverings in public when social distancing cannot be achieved.
“If you enter businesses that are actively working to include strong safety measures that protect their patrons, make sure you thank them,” Luu said. “If you plan on visiting with friends or family who do not live under the same roof, have a good time but make a big effort to practice social distancing, wear facial covering when less than six feet away from them, and other protective measures. No one wants to unknowingly pass along COVID-19 to a friend or family member, especially one whose health is already fragile.”
Live Oak City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Live Oak City Hall closed its doors to the public on Wednesday after an employee that works in the building tested positive for COVID-19.
City officials posted on Facebook Thursday that the employee is asymptomatic, and that in order to protect both employees and residents, all city facilities would be deep cleaned per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
City Manager Aaron Palmer said he contacted the bi-county public health officer immediately after finding out that the employee had tested positive. He said they discussed city hall’s layout and the possible extent of exposure for other employees and members of the public who entered the facility. Based on the information, he said, they ultimately determined that all employees would not be required to get tested.
“Employees that wanted to made appointments and did go get tested on Wednesday or Thursday morning,” Palmer said.
City hall had been closed up until June 18 due to COVID-19. Upon reopening, the city put up glass shields around the facility where interactions take place and established new protocol for cleaning the building’s high-traffic areas up to three times a day, Palmer said.
Following the most recent closure, the city followed recommendations to deep clean the facility.
“The deep clean was conducted on Thursday and we plan on reopening city hall on Monday at 9 a.m.,” Palmer said.