Case count increases by 22 on Monday
The number of coronavirus cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 22 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 247. There was an increase of six cases in Yuba County and an increase of 16 in Sutter County. Yuba County has had 71 cases and Sutter County has had 176.
Seven people recovered and 15 were lifted from quarantine on Monday, according to Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown. Seven people are currently hospitalized and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at four.
According to the online dashboard, 7,248 people have been tested and 6,535 results have been received.
This past weekend, Bi-County Public Health updated the way the number of tests conducted is being reported on the online dashboard that updates COVID-19 related numbers daily. Brown said from February up until the end of last week every clinic and testing site that did a COVID-19 test was counted on the dashboard, however, it included people being tested that do not live locally.
Of the nearly 8,500 reported tests at sites in Yuba-Sutter, more than 1,300 had traveled from other counties into the area to get tested. The rest of the numbers on the dashboard are specific to Yuba and Sutter counties. Tests done of people from other counties will have those results sent to the appropriate public health department.
“We also need to remember that it works the other way,” Brown said via email. “There are certainly Yuba-Sutter residents who get tested in other counties, and those test results are returned to our local public health team, but those tested outside of the bi-county area will not appear on the ‘Residents Tested’ number.”
To access the online dashboard, visit beprepareduyba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.
Sutter County recruiting grand jury members
Sutter County Superior Court is accepting applications from community members interested in serving as 2020/2021 grand jury members.
The grand jury serves as a watchdog agency that investigates the operations of various officers, departments and agencies of local government including city and county offices, school districts and special districts.
Service is voluntary and the term would begin upon empanelment after July 1 and would last until June 30, 2021. Commitment may require 4 to 10 hours per week. To qualify, the individual must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient knowledge of English.
To submit an application, go to https://suttercourts.com/general-info/grand-jury. Candidates will be summoned for a grand jury interview before final approval. Jurors are compensated $15 per day for each day’s attendance as a grand juror, and they are reimbursed for mileage.
