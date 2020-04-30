The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Joint Unified School District are working to add a school resource officer for schools in unincorporated areas of the district.
MJUSD has one resource officer through the Marysville Police Department, said Jolie Critchfield, director of student discipline and attendance. That officer only serves within city limits.
Having a resource officer through the sheriff’s office will allow the remaining schools to have the service. Critchfield said if there are issues at those schools, they call deputies. Having a specific deputy assigned to the district adds consistency and allows students to build relationships.
Leslie Carbah, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies already regularly check in with students, but having a specific deputy offers more consistency and is a preventative measure.
Carbah said the plan is to add the resource officer for the upcoming school year.
The department has also started internal recruitment for interested deputies. Once they’re selected, a new hire will replace the deputy in their original role, Carbah said.
When restrictions ease, what’s your priority?
We asked our Facebook friends what their top priorities will be once the shelter-in-place restrictions are eased. Here are some responses:
-- Kristin Lambert: My nasty feet are yelling for help. Pedicure. My hair needs help! My brain needs the beach and lots of non social-distancing stuff, all while keeping the normal amazing high level of hand hygiene!
-- Tanya Hansen: 1. Have a giant sleepover with five of my local grandchildren, taking them all to Frank’s Pizza in Grass Valley! 2. Take our motor home to go visit our son, daughter-in-law, and their three children, up near Burney Falls.
-- Nicki Marie: I will be going to get a haircut, and have mental health therapy. Some of us need that to stay well also. Some need clothes and can’t afford Walmart or Target, so thrift stores and second-hand stores to me should be essential.
