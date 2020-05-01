Our local historian and artist Dick Marquette has been putting ink to paper again, recording memories of Marysville in days gone by:
“I can remember when I came home from the service. It was 1946 and they were building a new F.W. Woolworth store at 420 D Street. The old one was where Sutter Surplus is now.
“I can remember there was a J.J. Newberry five-and-dime across the street at 407 D Street.
“There were double streetcar tracks down D Street. What a town! … In short, there was little about Marysville one could not love. We had it all! (But not Bogie and Bacall).”
What will you do when the stay-at-home order is finally lifted?
We asked our Facebook friends what their top priorities will be once the shelter-in-place restrictions are eased.
-- Julie Pate: Getting my nails done and, most important, going to visit my grandchildren.
-- Harry Swinney: In order: Haircut, pedicure, mall for gratuitous shopping, dinner out at favorite restaurant.