No increase in local COVID-19 cases
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area did not change for the second day in a row.
The area has had a total of 68 confirmed cases so far, 40 for Sutter County and 28 for Yuba County. One person is currently hospitalized but is in stable condition.
Three people have died from the virus. A total of 3,508 residents have been tested for COVID-19.
The Yuba-Sutter coronavirus dashboard got a new look this week with more detailed information, which has been received positively so far, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“The most significant change is the separating of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases,” she said. “Since the beginning of May, we have worked to get testing completed of those who are deemed close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Many of those had no symptoms but tested positive, which demonstrates why it is so important to wear a facial covering, maintain social distancing and wash your hands even when you feel well, since you might already be infected with COVID-19 and not realize it.”
Of the 68 cases, six were asymptomatic while the rest showed signs of the virus.
During her briefing on Wednesday, Luu said the area would be receiving a second OptumServe testing site, this time on the Yuba County side.
She said details are still being worked out but she hopes to have the location confirmed by late next week.
With more operations getting back to business as the economy begins to reopen, Luu said residents should continue following protocol and precautions in place to mitigate the chance of spreading the virus.
One topic people have been asking about is when religious gatherings will be allowed to resume. Luu said she is hopeful her team will get some indication in the coming weeks about what it will take to allow such gatherings in the near future.
“This week we were able to have a good discussion with more than 40 leaders of our faith community, who are understandably anxious for the return of religious gatherings,” she said. “I have been in conversation with state Public Health officials and get the sense they are carefully looking at this issue.
Reaching that stage really hinges on what is occurring across the region and the state, and recently the COVID-19 situation in California has been stable.”