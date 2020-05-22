Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu addressed mental and behavioral health during her Friday briefing, citing a 50 percent increase in visits to the emergency room for crisis psychiatric care.
“This is a very anxious time; fear-inducing time,” Luu said. “We don’t know a lot about this disease. We have a lot of economic fallout from, again, this pandemic.”
She said anxiety, depression and substance abuse disorders are on the rise during this time and encouraged people to seek care.
“If you are not dealing with these issues but you know a loved one, family member, a friend who is dealing with these issues, please encourage them to seek care,” Luu said.
Those seeking help can call 673-8255 or toll free at 888-923-3800. All calls are kept confidential.
For the fourth consecutive day, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases did not increase, remaining at 68. Of those cases, 40 are from Sutter County and 28 are from Yuba County.
The online dashboard that updates the numbers related to COVID-19 in the region distinguishes between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. From the total confirmed cases, 62 showed symptoms and six did not.
One person remains hospitalized and one recovered on Friday, bringing the total recovered to 59. The number of deaths related to the coronavirus remained at three. As of late Friday, 3,644 residents have been tested and 3,187 results have been received.
The online dashboard can be found by visiting bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org. It is updated daily around 4 p.m.
What do you think about getting out and about, as we enter Phase 2 of pandemic protocol? Restaurants are open, some retail is open. Is it too soon for you? Not soon enough? Any major concerns? Especially skeptical about anything?
We asked our Facebook friends what their thoughts were:
-- Carol Eff: At least now you have a choice -- go out if you want or stay in if you want, you can choose for yourself. People know the risks and the guidelines so they can make an informed choice.
-- Will Padgett: The real pandemic is the mental strain this has caused many people. I’m sure it’s going to outweigh this “virus” that seems to get less/more contagious depending on the mood of our gov't officials.
-- Tamra Ollar: Everything should be open without restrictions. If you’re scared or worried you can always stay home.