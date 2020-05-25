State lays out guidelines for religious gatherings
California’s Department of Public Health announced that places of worship and in-store retail shopping could reopen statewide and provided guidance for how religious gatherings can take place.
Despite the announcement, places of worship are not obligated to reopen and it is highly recommended that virtual methods remain in place for those most vulnerable, according to a 13-page document released by the CDPH and CalOSHA.
Attendance must be limited to 25 percent of building capacity or 100 people, whichever is lower. This restriction will be in place for 21 days and then it will be re-assessed by public health.
The guidelines included a number of suggestions related to physical distancing for people who do gather and things places of worship should consider. Some of these suggestions included
shortening services, having in-person meetings outdoors, limiting touching for religious purposes, discontinuing potlucks, discontinuing singing and group recitation and modifying practices that include people touching a common object.
“I know and appreciate that all faith-based organizations in Yuba-Sutter will be eager to reopen immediately, and my job now is to make sure any process for reopening includes sufficient safeguards that balance out any risks that may come from reopening this early,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The number of cases in Yuba-Sutter increased to 70 on Monday with two new cases confirmed in Sutter County, according to Luu. There have been 42 cases in Sutter County and 28 in Yuba County. The two people confirmed Monday were exhibiting symptoms. Only six of the confirmed cases have been of people who were not showing symptoms.
The individuals confirmed Monday have not been hospitalized. One person remains hospitalized. Over the weekend, no new cases were confirmed, according to an online dashboard that updates the data related to COVID-19 in the region.
As of late Monday, 3,890 residents have been tested and 3,513 results have been received.
To access the dashboard, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org or www.bepreparedsutter.org. It is updated daily around 4 p.m.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
