The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased slightly on Thursday as did the number of local patients who have recovered from the virus.
As of Thursday evening, there have been 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, which was an increase of one case from the day prior. Forty people have since recovered – an increase of three patients from Wednesday. Eight people have been hospitalized and three local residents have died from the virus.
With the initial phase of reopening underway in the Yuba-Sutter area, and the weather heating up heading into Mother’s Day weekend, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said it’s important for residents to abide by the revised orders, particularly when it comes to wearing facial coverings in public when social distancing cannot be achieved.
“Many people are getting hung up on the latter part of that phrase, but you cannot realistically always maintain that social distancing when you go to, say, the grocery store or big box store,” Luu said. “The success of this first phase hinges on how well we all do our part to minimize exposure to the virus.
That means social distancing, facial coverings, good hand hygiene, not touching your face, and staying home if you have fever, cough, shortness of breath.”
Under the order, indoor businesses must include both social distancing and facial covering protocols. Luu said while it has become clear that a number of businesses are not enacting those protocols, it is incumbent on the business owners to ensure their staff and customers are following the order.
A total of 2,223 Yuba-Sutter residents have been tested for the virus in the area – an increase of 102 tests from Wednesday’s tally.
Luu said the recently opened OptumServe testing site in Yuba City has been a game changer. She said there was a decent turnout of community members receiving testing on Monday and Tuesday, though numbers dropped on Wednesday. She reiterated that all symptomatic people are eligible for testing.
“Testing is open to everyone who meets the testing criteria, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals,” she said.
To register for testing online, go to BePreparedYuba.org or BePreparedSutter.org and click on the “screening and testing” link. Web registration is only in English currently, though there are Spanish and Punjabi translators on-site to assist. Non-English speakers needing assistance with registration can call (888) 634-1123.
– Jake Abbott
Caltrans postpones rock blasting event
Plans for rock blasting operations today along Highway 20 in Timbuctoo have been postponed until next week due to logistical issues, according to Caltrans District 3.
Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, a public information officer for Caltrans, said the contractor in charge of the operations expects to resume blasting next week and will put up portable roadside message boards with more information as it becomes available. Caltrans also plans to issue updates on www.FixYuba20.com, on Twitter (@CaltransDist3) and on Facebook (@CaltransDistrict3).
When blasting resumes, it will occur between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists should expect up to two-hour delays following blasting operations to ensure all explosives are discharged and rock and debris has been cleared from the roadway. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during blasting operations.
The work is part of a $55.4 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Motorists can expect one-way traffic control during weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.