COVID-19 count increases by 11
The Yuba-Sutter area’s confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by 11 on Thursday, bringing the total count to 191.
An additional COVID-19 patient was hospitalized as well bringing the current count to six. Five people recovered from the virus – 133 confirmed cases have recovered to date.
There have been 48 new cases reported in the area since Sunday. A total of 8,148 residents have been tested to date.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said Wednesday’s increase of 12 cases was the largest one-day increase the area has experienced to date. She said the new cases are being distinguished by household contacts of confirmed cases, previous essential businesses that have not had robust COVID-19 protocols in place, and individuals going to social gatherings while sick and not practicing the tenets put in place.
“I know that it is hard to refrain from socializing. We are all naturally inclined to gather with family and friends. However, the risk of COVID-19 infection multiplies the more non-household members you interact with in close proximity,” Luu said. “Consider partnering up with another household and the two households commit to only socializing with each other, and no one else during this time.”
Luu’s office announced that the testing site in Wheatland will be moving to Marysville on July 2 as a convenience for more Yuba County residents. The site will be located at the Yuba County Library – 303 Second St., Marysville – and will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Wheatland site will close on Saturday, June 27.
Free testing will be by appointment only through an online reservation system (LHI.care/covidtesting) or by calling the toll-free phone number (888) 634-1123.
“Moving this testing site will provide ease for more Yuba County residents,” Luu said in a press release. “We hope residents will take advantage of this free testing, even if they have mild symptoms. More testing will give us a clearer picture of how COVID-19 has impacted Yuba-Sutter.”
The area’s other OptumServe testing site is located at Veterans Memorial Hall in Yuba City. Each site has the capacity to test up to 132 individuals per testing day and is open to all Yuba-Sutter residents, as well as those from surrounding counties.
– Jake Abbott, jabbott@appealdemocrat.com
Colusa fireworks show a no-go this year
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled a lot of community events in recent months, and while things are opening back up, it looks like that list is about to get a little longer with the addition of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Colusa, according to Tom Reische, Colusa city council member and — since 2011 — de facto fundraising coordinator for the show.
“Unless someone steps up to help it doesn’t look like there is going to be a show,” said Reische. “There are so many other fundraisers right now due to the pandemic for things that are more worthwhile and I didn’t want to take away from that.”
In the first year of the event, Reische – then mayor – solicited donations for a fireworks show that was unlikely to happen without adequate funding, according to archives. Reische made a few phone calls and ultimately raised $12,000 in a 24-hour window to get the show back on track.
Each year since, he has reached out to the community and local businesses to raise the now $16,000 needed to keep the show going, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reische said he hasn’t gone through the trouble of generating the necessary revenue this year.
Although Reische said he could probably raise up to $5,000 with a few phone calls, his biggest concern this year, should the money be raised, is that a show would not be allowed to happen at the Colusa County Fairgrounds due to current state restrictions on large gatherings.
“They’ve really got their thumb on them so I don’t even know if we’d have authorization to do it at the fairgrounds,” said Reische.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com