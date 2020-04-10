The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The “Social Distancing Pageant,” hosted by the Wheatland Lions Club, will be judged starting at 9 a.m.
– CANCELED: The Community Easter egg hunt, hosted by the Williams Community Church at Valle Vista Park in Williams, has been canceled.
– RESCHEDULED: The Lights Fest at East Park Reservoir in Stonyford has been rescheduled. A new date for the event has not been set at this time. For more information, visit The Lights, Northern California Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The 100th annual Sutter Buttes Easter Sunrise Service has been canceled. A 30-foot, white cross, near the corner of Acacia Avenue and Pass Road, will be illuminated between April 5 and April 19.
– The Calvary Chapel Yuba City will host an Easter Sunday Hospital Livestream event beginning at 10 a.m. The online event is geared toward those who are in the hospital – either staff or patients. Pastors, musicians, entertainers and church-goers will be sending messages of hope and encouragement. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2874995259437661/.
– A community Easter drive-in service, hosted by Williams Community Church, Williams Neighborhood Church and Parkside United Methodist Church, will be held in the Granzella’s parking lot, 451 Sixth St., Williams, starting at 10:30 a.m. Participating cars are asked to come with their windows rolled up and can tune into an FM radio station to hear an Easter service while they watch from their vehicle. Cars will follow social distancing guidelines and are asked to keep their windows up. Upon arrival, each car will receive an Easter program and a bag of Easter eggs for families to take home and have their own Easter egg hunt.
– Trinity Anglican Church in Marysville will host an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The service will be streamed live on Facebook and recorded. A link to the Zoom service can be found at www.trinityacna.org.
