The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The South Yuba River Citizens League will host “Ask a scientist: Live,” via Facebook Live, starting at 10 a.m. SYRCL scientist Aaron Zettler-Mann will be leading a discussion on all things earth science related. To submit a question, post it on the discussion forum in the Ask A Scientist: Live! Facebook events page. For more information, call 265-5961.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 9:30 a.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland Relay for Life event, scheduled for Friday, April 24, through Saturday, April 25, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled for 2020.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way has rescheduled the 21st annual “An Elegant Soirée” for Saturday, Aug. 22, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsor, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way office at 743-1847 or visit their website at www.yscunitedway.org.
– POSTPONED: The Yuba Sutter Symphony announced that the Pops Concert scheduled for 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City has been postponed until further notice.
–POSTPONED: The 2020 Virginia Yerxa Community Read has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. For more information, visit www.virginiayerxaread.net.
– CANCELED: The NorCal Trout Anglers Challenge, which was scheduled at Collins Lake, has been canceled. Organizers are trying to reschedule the event but a new date has not been set at this time.
– CANCELED: The 13th annual Smartsville Pioneer Day, hosted by the Smartsville Church Restoration Fund, Inc., has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.