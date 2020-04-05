The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
–The Feather River Air Quality Management District board of directors will have a meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place through WebEx. The meeting number is 627 528 057 and the password is Q8PbzbRqq83.
CLUB MEETINGS
–CANCELED: The Sons in Retirement (SIR), Branch 45, meeting has been canceled.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
–CANCELED: The Christian Women’s Connection has canceled their “Spring in Bloom” luncheon. For more information, call 300-6119.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
–The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting will take place via conference call. The public can view the meeting in real time at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us before the meeting and the comments will be read by the clerk. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in their comments.
–Yuba County Community Services Commission will meet at 3 p.m. via conference call. People call in at 800-444-2801 with conference code 9389203#. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org.
–The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures. If you are involved in organizing an upcoming event, which has been canceled or postponed, let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CLOSURES
– Playground equipment in Yuba City parks will be closed until further notice. The parks will remain open.
– The Theater Art Gallery will be closed until further notice and all events have been postponed.
– The Wheatland History Museum will be closed until further notice.
– Most Yuba County government facilities are closed to the public until further notice. For more information, visit yuba.org.
– Wheatland City Hall will be closed until further notice. Staff will be available by phone Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5p.m. at 633-2761.
– Sutter County offices will be closed until further notice.
– Williams City offices will be closed until further notice.
– Live Oak City Hall will be closed to the public from now until Friday, April 10. Council meetings will be held online and individuals can call in. For more information, visit https://www.liveoakcity.org/.
– Yuba City will be reducing service levels to essential services only. City Hall, the police lobby and fire stations and administration building on Clark Avenue will be closed to the public.
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will be closed and working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. All of their events, programs and public meetings have been canceled as well. For more information, contact Marni Sanders at 743-6501.
– California State Parks temporarily closes all campgrounds in the state park system, however, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, such as trails and beaches will remain open. Visitors will be reminded to practice social distancing and be at least six feet between other visitors while they’re visiting these non-campground outdoor areas of parks. For more information, visit http://www.oesnews.com/california-state-parks-temporarily-closes-all-campgrounds-in-the-state-park-system/.
– N.U. Generations Lanes will be closed until further notice. For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.
– Yuba College, will be closed to visitors, however, at this time only students, faculty, staff, vendors, contractors and delivery services are permitted to be on the premises. Until March 27 students can access the Learning Resource Center (LRC), Food Pantry, Disabled Students Programs and Services (DSPS), Veterans Resource Center (VRC) and Health Services. Tutoring and Student Services will be remote during this time. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu.
– Yuba Sutter Mall will be temporarily closed. The mall is estimated to reopen April 1. For latest updates, visit their Facebook page and https://www.shopyubasuttermall.com/covid-19/.
– Yuba City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be closed through March. The museum will reassess at the beginning of April. For more information, visit www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org.
– Sutter County Museum will be closed until further notice. As previously reported the museum said they will have their gift shop open virtually through Facebook, where they will be selling books they have in their gift shop. However, Sutter County has sent home all non-essential staff, which includes museum employees. For more information and updates on when the museum will open sign up for the museum’s e-newsletter at www.suttercountymuseum.org.
– The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will temporarily close areas that have high-public use, such as visitor centers and license counters. The temporary closure is to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some business functions will continue, however may be modified. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov.
– Sutter County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.
– Yuba County Library will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. All of the programs, event classes and community meeting room at the library have been canceled.
– Starting Monday, March 16, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
– The Yuba-Sutter Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Reuse Center, 134 Burns Drive, Yuba City, will be temporarily closed until further notice. This facility is owned by the Regional Waste Management Authority and operated by Recology Yuba-Sutter. For more information, visit www.recology.com/recology-yuba-sutter/.
–Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will be closed until at least April 16. The facility closed its doors on March 21.
CANCELED AND POSTPONED EVENTS
– All Yuba Sutter Arts events and programs have been postponed until further notice. For more information, follow Yuba Sutter Arts on Facebook for further developments.
– All Yuba City recreation events have been canceled until Monday, April 13.
– The Sutter County Museum is canceling all public programs until March 31. Events at the library have been canceled until March 31.
– All events at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds have been canceled for the month of March.
– Workshops at the Sutter County One Stop have been canceled beginning Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, April 13. Sutter County One Stop will remain open, but requests visitors to call the office prior to visiting at 822-5120 ext. 3068.
– The Acting Company’s production of “Ah Wilderness!” has been postponed until May. For more information, call 751-1100.
–Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-896.
Wednesday, April 8
–“Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e Center, has been canceled.
–A health fair, hosted by the Yuba County Library and Yuba County County Public Health has been canceled.