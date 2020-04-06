The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Christian Women’s Connection has canceled their “Spring in Bloom” luncheon. For more information, call 300-6119.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. The meeting will take place via conference call. The public can view the meeting in real time at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. The public is not permitted to attend in person. Comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us before the meeting and the comments will be read by the clerk. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in their comments.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will host a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center in the board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. People are encouraged to listen to the livestream of the meeting at www.agendasuite.org/iip/yuba and select “Live Meeting Broadcast” from the blue ribbon. Those who attend in person are required to maintain appropriate social distancing by keeping 6 feet of distance between each person. Those who are watching the livestream of the meeting and wish to comment on a specific agenda item as it’s being heard can submit a comment of 250 words or less to the clerk of the board at clerkoftheboard@co.yuba.ca.us. Some comments may not be read due to time limitations.
– Yuba County Community Services Commission will meet at 3 p.m. via conference call. People call in at 800-444-2801 with conference code 9389203#. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation at 751-8555 or ysedc@ysedc.org.
–The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: “Reveling by the River,” hosted by the e-Center, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: A health fair, hosted by the Yuba County Library and Yuba County Public Health has been canceled.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Reclamation District No. 70 will meet at 9:30 a.m. This will be a telephone conference call only meeting with public access at 1138 Fourth Ave., Meridian.
– The Sutter Buttes Flood Control Agency Board will meet at 1 p.m. Members of the board of directors and members of the public can participate in the meeting via teleconference. People can visit https://bluejeans.com/365279334. The meeting ID is 365 279 334 and the phone number is 888-748-9073.
– The Marysville Planning Commission will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. People can watch the meeting using Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/931695005. People can call into the meeting at 1-669-900-9128 and entering Zoom meeting ID 931 695 005.
– Sutter County Board of Education will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office in the board room, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. There is space for social distancing and there will also be a Zoom meeting, however, information wasn’t available prior to publication.
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will have a meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the administration building at 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.