The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The deadline to enter the “Social Distancing Pageant,” hosted by the Wheatland Lions Club, is at 4 p.m. Residents within the city limits of Wheatland are encouraged to decorate their front yard and windows with Easter-themed decorations. Using paper, stuffed animals, pictures and other material, themes must include a rabbit, chick, lamb or Easter egg and all decorations must be visible from the street. Interested participants are asked to email their first and last name, name of contact person, email address, physical address, and phone number to wheatlandlionsclub@gmail.com by the deadline so a list of homes can be compiled. Homes will be judged on April 11, starting at 9 a.m. Easter baskets will be awarded to the top nine entries.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host a Government Affairs Committee Pulse meeting facilitated through Zoom, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting is an opportunity for individuals to let the chamber know what is happening in their business/industry and what the most critical challenges are. To join the meeting, call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID: 804 820 2612 or visit https://zoom.us/j/804820261.
– The Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Emergency Task Force is putting together Easter bags for healthcare providers, shut-ins and nursing home residents. They have asked if children in Yuba and Sutter counties can write a thank you card or draw a picture to staple to bags. If children are interested in participating, scan and email the note or picture to angelah@sutter.k12.ca.us or mail it to SCSOS, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, CA, 95993. Notes and pictures must be received by Thursday, April 9.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 23 at 8:30 a.m.
– The Yuba Community College District board retreat will start at 9 a.m. Board members, staff and the public can participate via teleconference and videoconference – no physical location is provided. People can participate online at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/864131902 or via teleconference at +1-669-900-6833 – the meeting ID is 864 131 902.
– The Yuba Community College District will have a regular meeting at 5 p.m. Board members, staff and the public can participate via teleconference and videoconference – no physical location is provided. People can participate online at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/864131902 or via teleconference at +1-669-900-6833 – the meeting ID is 864 131 902.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts – will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.