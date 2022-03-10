TODAY
EVENTS
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host an artist reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson
alongside a variety of visiting artists, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “Ahead of the Curve” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 4-6 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The Yuba County Library and the Marysville Info Center will co host a new program entitled, “Native Reflections: History and Cultural Talk With Gina Gorospe and the Marysville Info Center” at the Info Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, starting at 1 p.m. The event will explore the culture and history of native americans in the Yuba-Sutter area and include a presentation and guest speaker from California Tribal TANF Partnership. For more information, contact Judy Mann at 530-740-2418 or the Yuba County Library at 530-749-7380.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Williams Volunteer Firefighters will host the 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner at the Williams Fire Department, 810 E Street, Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will include a surf and turf dinner, raffles, games and auctions. Tickets cost $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-473-2269.
– A “Threads to Thrive” clothing drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to provide business attire to local women reentering the workforce. Clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles. For more information, contact Courtney Payne at 916-872-5433 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.
– The third annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. There will also be a free vendor fair and a pancake breakfast will be available for $6. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 530-701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, will be held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission costs $7 and parking is free. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a Landscape Tree workshop at the Colusa County Courthouse, 547 Market Street, Colusa, from 10 a.m. until noon. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
– The Artisan Community Garden will hold a spring community garden meeting at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will discuss ideas for the future of the garden including kids events and programming, adult events and classes and general garden maintenance. The meeting is free to attend and all are welcome. For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.
– A “Bit about Bidwell-Bartleson Party, Bear Flag Revolt, Black Bart and Blogs,” Talks and Tours event will be held at the Mary Aaron Museum, 704 D Street,, Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. The tour will include a presentation by guest speaker Nancy Leek and light refreshments will be served. A $10 donation is suggested to attend. “Talks and Tours” events are sponsored by the Mary Aaron Museum, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and Yuba County Historic Resources. For more information, call Sue at 530-742-6508.