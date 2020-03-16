The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors conference room at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will meet 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will also be conducted live over the internet. To join, sign up by visiting www.gotostage.com/channel/yubacity.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville.
– Live Oak Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St., Williams.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
– Yuba City Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CANCELED/POSTPONED EVENTS
The following is a list of events that have been reported as canceled or postponed, along with some notices regarding closures.
Monday, March 16:
– Starting Monday, the UC Cooperative Extension announced all visitors, including program clientele, volunteers, contractors and consultants will not have access to the building/site, however, unless specifically approved in advanced by the UC ANR location/site director (Whitney Brim-DeForest).
Tuesday, March 17:
– University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources Cooperative Extension’s Health Soils Field Day and Cover Crop Field Day has been postponed. For more information, contact Sarah Light at 822-4715.
Wednesday, March 18:
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, had been be postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
Thursday, March 19:
– Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
Friday, March 20:
– Spring Fling, hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, has been postponed. For more information, call 673-6550.
– TCD Movie Night, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, has been postponed. For more information, call 763-2414.
Saturday, March 21
– Yuba-Sutter Brewfest, at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, has been postponed.
– Chapters of Life, a John Paris Piano Concert, has been canceled. For more information, call 742-2787.
